Pulp are releasing a film with MUBI

Pulp have announced a concert film, to be released exclusively on MUBI.

The Gareth Jennings’ directed film, Pulp: What Do You Do For An Encore? traces Pulp’s “extraordinary journey from obscurity to cultural touchstone.”

The film aims to embody the spirit of films like Stop Making Sense and The Last Waltz.

Jennings (Sing, Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy), has also created videos for the likes of Blur, Radiohead, Beck, R.E.M., Fatboy Slim and Vampire Weekend, as well as for Pulp tracks ‘Help The Aged’ and ‘A Little Soul’.

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker will be narrating the on-screen exploration of Pulp’s largest arena show, fused with four decades of previously unseen archival footage.

Jennings, along with Pulp, are described to be making a “vibrant tribute to a band of brilliant misfits, whose unique blend of irony, rebellion, and razor-sharp social commentary resonated with generations of listeners and helped define an era of British culture.”

Pulp: What Do You Do For An Encore? Is coming in spring 2026, with an exact release date TBA.

The band are also set to release Live!, a recording of their concerts at The O2 London last year, out August 28, serving as the soundtrack album for the film.