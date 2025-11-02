Pulp Announce First Australian & New Zealand Shows in 13 Years

After more than a decade away, Pulp are finally bringing their new era Down Under.

Fresh off their critically acclaimed 2025 album More, their first since 2001’s We Love Life, Jarvis Cocker and co. will headline dates across Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, with a special slot at the Adelaide Festival.

Artist pre-sale kicks off 9am AEDT Wednesday 5 November, with general tickets hitting Friday 7 November, courtesy of Double J.

Recorded with producer James Ford in late 2024, More marks Pulp’s eighth studio album. Singles ‘Spike Island’ and ‘Got to Have Love’ give a glimpse of its intimate, sensory-rich storytelling: thrum of desire, the anxieties of parenthood, and the magic of everyday life, from the buzz of refrigerators to bare feet on moss.

As Jarvis puts it, “The day an album is released… it can become part of people’s lives. It’s magic.”

The band’s 2023 reunion sparked this new chapter, with fresh material like The Hymn of the North joining the classics on stage.

Now, fans can experience the Mercury Prize–shortlisted More live for the first time in Australia and New Zealand in February and March 2026.

2026 Pulp Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates

Sat 21 Feb — Auckland, Spark Arena

Tue 24 Feb — Brisbane, Riverstage

Fri 27 Feb — Adelaide, Adelaide Festival

Tue 3 Mar — Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Fri 6 Mar — Sydney, Sydney Opera House Forecourt

Sat 7 Mar — Sydney, Sydney Opera House Forecourt

Pre-sale & ticket info: handsometours.com

