Queensland teen arrested for being a public nuisance after a late night twerking spree at Macca’s

A Queensland teenager has had quite the night out after being arrested for committing a public nuisance due to “twerking too much” in McDonald’s.

Whilst artists like Cardi B have undeniably had quite the impact on all of us, they may have just inspired the first criminal case of “twerking too much.”

An 18-year-old girl was arrested when she allegedly wouldn’t stop twerking in a Dalby McDonald’s in November, prompting the police to be called to detain the girl.

The girl apparently refused to stop twerking when McDonald’s staff asked her and instead continued to wreak havoc, including jumping up on the counter, doing handstands, and attempting to grab a nearby mop. When police arrived she proceeded to lock herself in a bathroom.

Whilst we absolutely applaud the girl’s commitment to the cause and expression of herself, it turns out the next day she was also accused of assaulting a police officer (not by twerking), after another public dispute outside a nearby pub.

I always Twerk before McDonalds, guess I’m doing it wrong. — HeyIt’sVadim (@vadimnewquist) July 12, 2020

The fanatic is due to attend court in Hervey Bay on charges of public nuisance and obstructing police, which could see her face up to $5,200 in fines or 6 months in prison.

Let’s just hope that “twerking too much” doesn’t become a regular crime.