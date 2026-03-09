Quentin Tarantino’s first play to land early next year

Manic pixie dream girls and insufferable film bros rejoice!

Quentin Tarantino is finally making a directorial comeback, but this time he’ll be giving the world of British theater a whirl.

That’s old news, though – the real dirt is that Quentin reckons he’s in good stead to have the play ready to go in London by this time next year.

There’s rumours that the show will be an “old-fashioned British farce”, and that the debut will find its home at West End Theatre.

The machine keeps on turning, as it does, but there’s definitely some merit here.

Quentin first revealed he was trying his hand at becoming a playwright way back in January 2025, which he said was likely to take up the next two years of his life.

The famed director hasn’t made a film since 2019 when he dropped the star-studded Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – the ninth installment of his rather impressive CV.

The worst guy you know will be quick to tell you that Quentin’s always said he plans to stop once and for all once he has ten feature films underneath his belt, so it’s obvious he’s saving that double digit release for something truly special.

But he might not be for real. He first said he’d stop when he turned 60 – but that was a few years back now.

Then, he came up with the ten and done plan – but Quentin himself admits that if something good comes up, he won’t just not make the movie because he said he was done.

And knowing Quentin, it’s likely something good will come up, or maybe that “something good” will be a bunch more plays after this one.

Either way, it’s not likely you’ll stop seeing Quentin in your headlines any time soon.