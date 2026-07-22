Radio Free Alice release new single, ‘Kick in the Shins’

Radio Free Alice’s new single is about “ being confused by the culture around you ”.

Melbourne’s favourite post-punk band, Radio Free Alice have just dropped their fresh single, ‘Kick in the Shins’.

The single continues the band’s work with producers Ewan Pearson and Peter Katis.

The song also comes along with a visualiser filmed in Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer in northern France, with director Hannah Murrell.

You can check that out here:

The track has dropped just in time for the band’s massive European and UK festival tour.

On the new release, vocalist Noah Learmonth shared, “‘Kick in the Shins’ is a fusion of two songs that never felt all the way complete.

We loved the verse of one of them and the chorus of the other, and it worked when we combined the two.

We wanted to create a song you could jump around to.

At its core, it explores the feeling of being confused by the culture around you, and the isolation that often comes with that confusion.”