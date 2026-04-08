Here’s when and how to experience Radiohead’s KID A MNESIA installation

There’s a tendency to overhype anything connected to Radiohead — but this one’s most definitely worth a look.

Motion Picture House: KID A MNESIA is premiering at Coachella 2026, and believe us when we say it’s not your average garden variety exhibition, it’s an immersive space you move through – all built around Kid A and Amnesiac.

Sounds sick right? If you’re trying to figure out whether you can actually see it (and how), here’s the useful part.

When and where you can see KID A MNESIA

The installation debuts at Coachella, running across both festival weekends:

Coachella (Empire Polo Fields, California)

April 10–12 + April 17–19, 2026

After that, it’s heading out on a limited North American run:

Brooklyn — May 6–31, 2026

Chicago — July 30 – August 23, 2026

Mexico City — October 27 – November 15, 2026

San Francisco — January 14 – February 7, 2027

No Australia dates (or anything outside North America) have been announced at this stage.

How to get access to KID A MNESIA

At Coachella: Entry is included with your festival ticket, but you’ll need to book a timed slot. It’s not something you can just walk into between sets.

– Sessions run in two-hour blocks

– Around 75 minutes is the main experience

– The rest is time to move through the surrounding gallery spaces

– Expect queues if you don’t lock in a time early.

For the touring dates: It’s a lottery-based pre-registration system rather than standard ticket sales.

– Pre-registration closes April 12, 2026

– If selected, you’ll get access to purchase a timed entry slot

– It’s designed to spread demand rather than first-in-best-dressed

What you’re actually getting with KID A MNESIA

This isn’t a live show, and it’s not a band appearance situation.

There’s:

– A walkthrough film experience directed by Sean Evans

– Newly remixed audio from the original Kid A and Amnesiac multitracks, played through a custom surround system

– Original artwork from Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood, created during the 1999–2000 sessions

All of it sits inside a purpose-built underground space (at Coachella, it’s a 17,000-square-foot bunker), designed to feel more like stepping inside the albums than observing them from a distance.

Quick reality check

No, they’re not playing.

There’s no live component, no surprise sets, and no indication any band members will be there in person.

Ed O’Brien has hinted at future shows, but that’s looking more like 2027 — separate from this.

Should you go?

If you’re already at Coachella, it’s a pretty easy yes – just book a slot early.

If you’re travelling for it, it depends how much Kid A / Amnesiac means to you. This is very much a deep dive into that era, not a general “Radiohead experience.”

But if those records are your entry point, this is probably the closest thing yet to walking inside them.

Pre-Registration here.