RAINBOW BELTZ get intimate on ‘Call You Back’

The calm before the storm.

Tokyo’s alt-rock shapeshifters RAINBOW BELTZ are trading their signature wall of sound for an intimate whisper.

On March 6, 2026, the band released ‘Call You Back,’ a stark acoustic single available exclusively via Bandcamp.

The track strips away the aggressive layering of their previous work to create a vulnerable space for raw melody, born from a deeply personal place, the memory of a friend lost and a promise left unfulfilled.

In a conversation about grief, fast food rebellion, and the chaos of Shibuya, vocalist Miyu sits down with us to discuss the song’s origins, the natural addition of new bassist Asuka, and why this minimal release is the calm before a storm of “ridiculously heavy” new material.

<a href="https://rainbowbeltz.bandcamp.com/track/call-you-back">Call You Back by RAINBOW BELTZ</a> HAPPY: What’d you get up to today?

RAINBOW BELTZ: I’m supposed to be writing songs and practicing for our recording sessions, but I’ve been so bogged down with paperwork and correspondence. The stress was getting to me, so as a petty act of revenge, I went on a total binge at McDonald’s.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

RAINBOW BELTZ: We are all Japanese and currently living in Tokyo. Except our drummer Nikita who’s half Indian. I think we all love Tokyo—it’s a city overflowing with raw human energy.

Our rehearsal space is right in the heart of a busy district of Shibuya where clubs and live venues are all mashed together. It’s incredibly stimulating; everyone should come experience it at least once!

HAPPY: ‘Call You Back’ feels incredibly intimate. What was the inspiration behind writing such a vulnerable and nostalgic track?

RAINBOW BELTZ: The idea came to me a long time ago. A friend I’d lost touch with suddenly crossed my mind, and I realized the last thing I ever said to them was, ‘I’ll call you back.’ They’ve since passed away.

I wanted to capture those feelings in the song, feeling that it would allow me to revisit that headspace, even if it’s just a shadow of the real thing.

HAPPY: ‘Call You Back’ is a major departure from the aggressive energy of your previous work. What prompted the band to strip back the “wall of sound” for this release?

RAINBOW BELTZ: Chronologically, it’s actually the other way around. This song popped up during our trial-and-error phase, before the band’s current identity was even established.

It doesn’t really fit the trajectory of our current style, but it turned out so well that I talked it over with the crew and we decided to put it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAINBOW BELTZ (@rainbow_beltz)

HAPPY: You’re releasing this single exclusively on Bandcamp. Why was that the right platform for such a personal track?

RAINBOW BELTZ: Bandcamp is like a direct-from-the-source market where artists can easily deliver non-mainstream, experimental, or B-side tracks to listeners.

It has that local record store vibe, which I really appreciate from a user’s perspective. Personally, I’m looking forward to expanding the RAINBOW BELTZ catalog on Bandcamp in the future.

HAPPY: The lineup recently evolved with Asuka joining on bass. How has her presence shifted the band’s dynamic, both on stage and in the writing room?

RAINBOW BELTZ: Her playing fits in so naturally it’s like she’s been with us from the start! Moving forward, the bass will definitely have a stronger presence, and since she can sing, I want to make our vocal harmonies much richer.

It just means even more information to cram into the sheet music… damn it!

HAPPY: The band is based in Tokyo, a city known for its energy. Does that environment influence your sound, even when you’re creating something quiet like ‘Call You Back’?

RAINBOW BELTZ: Definitely. There are some things you can only see in the middle of chaos. It’s like emotions—the wider the range of experiences, the more ’emotional drawers’ you inevitably have to pull from when creating.

HAPPY: After this release, you’re entering a “creative silence” to focus on the upcoming album. What can fans expect from the full-scale production you’re about to dive into?

RAINBOW BELTZ: Oh, it’s going to be huge. We have several tracks on the table right now that are ridiculously heavy yet have these beautiful melodies.

I’m spending day and night agonizing over how to ‘tame these wild horses,’ to the point where I feel like I’m going bald!

HAPPY: The name RAINBOW BELTZ is very visual. If you had to assign a colour to this new single, what would it be and why?

RAINBOW BELTZ: Transparent. I don’t think I’ll have the confidence to write a song this simple and pure again for quite some time.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy? :-)

RAINBOW BELTZ: The Teriyaki Chicken Fillet-O :)