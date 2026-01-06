[gtranslate]
Michael Rapaport vows to topple “Evil” Mamdani in NYC’s 2029 Mayoral Race

by Alex Cooper

by Alex Cooper

The mayoral election five years away gets its first fiery contender and personal feud.

New York City’s next mayoral race just got a bombastic, early entry.

Actor and podcast host Michael Rapaport declared on his show I Am Rapaport that he will run for mayor in 2029, framing his candidacy as a direct battle to oust newly inaugurated Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whom he calls “evil” and a “shit stain.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Rapaport (@michaelrapaport)

The Boston-born, NYC-raised performer, known for roles in True Romance and vocal pro-Israel commentary, launched his campaign via social media with the tagline, “Mayor Rapaport is coming.”

He vows a “no bullshit” approach, criticising Mamdani’s politics and demeanour.

This unexpected political salvo, fired just weeks into Mamdani’s term after a celebrated inauguration featuring Lucy Dacus, sets the stage for a fiercely personal and ideological clash five years down the road.

