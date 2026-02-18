RAYE fans offered free tickets after being turned away at Paris show due to Ticketmaster fail

Ticketmaster has let down dozens of RAYE fans this week.

“I am completely devastated” says RAYE, after 65 fans were turned away from her Paris gig at Accor Arena on Sunday as part of her tour despite having paid for perfectly legitimate tickets.

To make up for it, the fans are getting signed vinyl and free tickets for future shows from RAYE herself.

Not a bad silver lining!

Ticketmaster also refunded the fans and gave them vouchers.

RAYE posted on her social media this morning, saying the incident was “completely unacceptable and wrong,” and that she was told the Ticketmaster failure was due to a “system error” that resulted in the tickets being “not fully validated when they were purchased.”

“I know this doesn’t even remotely make up for this mess,” said RAYE, but this was a class-act from the British singer, speaking publicly on issues and reimbursing her fans, rather than sweeping it under the rug and handing them more of the non-apologies that they are used to.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen something like this happen from Ticketmaster, either.

Hundreds of fans were also turned away from a 2022 Bad Bunny show in Mexico City, despite having bought very real tickets through the platform, with the same reasons being cited for the cause of the issue.

Clearly, not much has changed!