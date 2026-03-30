Razer Barracuda X Chroma – Headphone Month

The Razer Barracuda X Chroma is a lightweight wireless headset that combines solid everyday sound with clean, customisable RGB lighting that actually feels considered rather than gimmicky.

There’s something appealing about a headset that doesn’t try to lock itself into one use case. The Razer Barracuda X Chroma (we got our hands on the Phantom Green Edition), feels designed for people who move between gaming, music, work and everyday listening without wanting to constantly change gear. After spending time with them across a mix of gaming sessions, editing, casual listening and calls, they come across as a genuinely flexible option that prioritises ease of use.

They’re lightweight but feel slightly more substantial than the standard Barracuda X, sitting around 285g. The added weight comes from the integrated Chroma RGB lighting built into the ear cups, which introduces six lighting zones that can be customised or synced with other gear. In practice, the lighting feels tasteful rather than over the top. It gives the headset a bit of personality on camera or in a desk setup, but because you don’t actually see the lighting while wearing them, it never becomes distracting.

Comfort holds up well across longer sessions. The breathable fabric cushions feel soft without overheating too quickly, and the clamp pressure sits in a good middle ground where they feel secure but not tight. You can comfortably leave them on for hours without feeling the need to take a break, which is ultimately what you want from a headset positioned as an all rounder.

Connectivity is where things start to make a lot of sense. The dual wireless setup allows for low latency 2.4GHz connection via the included USB C dongle, alongside Bluetooth for mobile devices. Switching between the two is straightforward and fast, which makes moving between devices feel seamless. You can finish a gaming session, jump straight onto your phone for music or video, and not feel like you’re dealing with multiple systems.

Sound wise, the 40mm TriForce drivers deliver a balanced profile that feels well suited to mixed use. There’s enough low end to give games and music some impact, but it doesn’t overwhelm the mids, so dialogue and vocals stay clear. The top end has enough detail to keep things engaging without becoming fatiguing over longer listening periods. It’s not a clinical reference sound, but it feels controlled and versatile enough to work across a range of content.

In gaming, spatial cues come through clearly enough to stay immersive, and the connection feels stable with no noticeable lag during normal play. For casual music listening, they hold together nicely, making them a practical option if you don’t want separate headphones for different contexts.

The detachable cardioid microphone performs well for voice chat and calls. It keeps speech clear and intelligible, and being able to remove it instantly helps the headset transition into something that feels more like everyday headphones rather than purely gaming gear.

Battery life comfortably stretches across multiple days of mixed use, depending on how heavily the lighting is used. With RGB active you’ll see slightly shorter performance, but it still feels practical enough that you’re not constantly thinking about charging.

After spending time with the Barracuda X Chroma, the biggest takeaway is how frictionless the experience feels. They’re not trying to dominate any single category, but they manage to cover a lot of ground without obvious compromise. If you want one headset that can move between gaming, work and general listening without creating extra decisions, this makes a strong case for itself.