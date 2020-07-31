 ​ ​
happy mag subscription

Razer BlackShark V2: a comfort, performance, and immersion triple-threat

gaming headphones, gaming headset, razer, blackshark v2

Gaming peripherals have always been crucial for those seeking to elevate their game-play. Comfort and performance are two of the most important things to check out when looking for a pair of gaming headphones.

Razer’s BlackShark V2 is precisely designed to maximise your gaming experience, opting for comfort, performance, and immersion in equal parts.

gaming headphones, gaming headset, razer, blackshark v2

With new TriForce 50mm drivers, a HyperClear Cardioid Mic, and Advanced Passive Noise Cancellation, the BlackShark V2 is truly a triple threat when it comes to gaming headsets.

The BlackShark V2 has a wide frequency response range, covering 12Hz-28 kHz, with an impedance of 32 ohms at 1 kHz – specs that are in-line with a good set of DJ headphones. TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers and compatibility with THX Game Profiles will bring some serious in-game awareness – a modern must-have for any fans of first-person shooters.

The HyperClear carotid microphone has been tuned for voice pickup and minimal outside noise, and memory foam over-ear cups provide maximum comfort and noise cancelling. The ultra-soft foam also minimises heat and sweat build-up. The entire headset weighs at just 262g, built from a lightweight stainless steel frame for a flexible fit.

As with all good gaming headsets, the BlackShark V2 is compatible across all devices with a 3.5mm audio jack or USB sound ports.

Although the price tag of $174.95 may be a little steep for some players, the BlackShark V2’s specs are incredibly generous for the under $200 bracket. More price conscious players can also opt for the cheaper BlackShark V2 X which is an excellent budget alternative with many of the features of the V2.

Find out more about Razer’s BlackShark V2 and BlackShark V2 X headsets here.

Tags:

FIND OUT MORE

Leave a Reply

July 31, 2020

Tags:

More from Happy Mag