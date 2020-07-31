Razer BlackShark V2: a comfort, performance, and immersion triple-threat

Gaming peripherals have always been crucial for those seeking to elevate their game-play. Comfort and performance are two of the most important things to check out when looking for a pair of gaming headphones.

Razer’s BlackShark V2 is precisely designed to maximise your gaming experience, opting for comfort, performance, and immersion in equal parts.

With new TriForce 50mm drivers, a HyperClear Cardioid Mic, and Advanced Passive Noise Cancellation, the BlackShark V2 is truly a triple threat when it comes to gaming headsets.

The BlackShark V2 has a wide frequency response range, covering 12Hz-28 kHz, with an impedance of 32 ohms at 1 kHz – specs that are in-line with a good set of DJ headphones. TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers and compatibility with THX Game Profiles will bring some serious in-game awareness – a modern must-have for any fans of first-person shooters.

The HyperClear carotid microphone has been tuned for voice pickup and minimal outside noise, and memory foam over-ear cups provide maximum comfort and noise cancelling. The ultra-soft foam also minimises heat and sweat build-up. The entire headset weighs at just 262g, built from a lightweight stainless steel frame for a flexible fit.

As with all good gaming headsets, the BlackShark V2 is compatible across all devices with a 3.5mm audio jack or USB sound ports.

Although the price tag of $174.95 may be a little steep for some players, the BlackShark V2’s specs are incredibly generous for the under $200 bracket. More price conscious players can also opt for the cheaper BlackShark V2 X which is an excellent budget alternative with many of the features of the V2.

