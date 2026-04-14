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Razz Room lands in Sydney with free daiquiris for opening weekend

TM

by Tammy Moir

TM

by Tammy Moir

Underground disco energy hits York Street

Odd Culture Group’s new CBD venue Razz Room officially opens this week — a sunken dancefloor, late-night disco energy, and a full-blown daiquiri obsession.

To kick things off, they’re handing out free daiquiris to the first 100 people across opening weekend (April 17–20), which feels like a pretty solid incentive.

razz room sydney

The space shifts as the night goes on — starting as a post-work bar before sliding into DJs, live sets and a proper underground club feel, pulling from old-school NYC disco without going full nostalgia.

Drinks lean hard into rum (obviously), with riffs on the classic daiquiri, while the food plays with retro party staples — prawn cocktails, cheeseburgers, and late-night toasties.

razz room cheese burger and prawn cocktail
Credit: Andrea Veltom

There’s also a daily “Velvet Hour” from 4–6pm, with $13 classic, dirty or strawberry daiquiris alongside other drink specials — very easy post-work entry point.

If you’re looking for something new in the city that doesn’t feel overly polished, this might be it. 

Open daily from 4pm until late.

The Razz Room:18-20 York Street, Sydney CBD, 2000 NSW.

The Razz Room Website.

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