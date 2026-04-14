Razz Room lands in Sydney with free daiquiris for opening weekend

Underground disco energy hits York Street

Odd Culture Group’s new CBD venue Razz Room officially opens this week — a sunken dancefloor, late-night disco energy, and a full-blown daiquiri obsession.

To kick things off, they’re handing out free daiquiris to the first 100 people across opening weekend (April 17–20), which feels like a pretty solid incentive.

The space shifts as the night goes on — starting as a post-work bar before sliding into DJs, live sets and a proper underground club feel, pulling from old-school NYC disco without going full nostalgia.

Drinks lean hard into rum (obviously), with riffs on the classic daiquiri, while the food plays with retro party staples — prawn cocktails, cheeseburgers, and late-night toasties.

There’s also a daily “Velvet Hour” from 4–6pm, with $13 classic, dirty or strawberry daiquiris alongside other drink specials — very easy post-work entry point.

If you’re looking for something new in the city that doesn’t feel overly polished, this might be it.

Open daily from 4pm until late.

The Razz Room:18-20 York Street, Sydney CBD, 2000 NSW.

The Razz Room Website.