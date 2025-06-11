Coca-Cola & UMG Drop the Real Thing—A New Label for the Next Music Wave

The best collab since Coke and rum? Coke and records.

Coca-Cola is stepping into the music biz—for real. The beverage giant has teamed up with Universal Music Group (UMG) to launch ‘real thing records,’ a new “genre-agnostic” label aimed at amplifying rising global artists.

The label’s first signings? Max Allais, a French-New Zealand acoustic pop artist, and Aksomaniac, an Indian musician blending jazz, R&B, and Carnatic sounds.

Both already signed under UMG, they’ll drop new music under the Coke-backed imprint soon.

This isn’t Coke’s first musical rodeo—from Elvis to Taylor Swift, the brand’s ads have long soundtracked culture. Recent collabs like Coke Studio and Sprite Limelight proved music drives connection.

Now, real thing records takes it further, merging UMG’s industry muscle with Coke’s global influence to spotlight fresh talent.

“We’re giving artists the freedom to create while reaching fans worldwide,” said Joshua Burke, Coke’s Global Head of Music. For artists like Aksomaniac, it’s a chance to “echo louder”—no compromises.

Will this be the next big artist incubator? Stay tuned. 🎶