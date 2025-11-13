Renee Naccari is Obsessed with her own chaos

And her new hyperpop anthem, ‘OB$ESSIVE,’ wants you to be, too.

Renee Naccari’s artistic journey is a deliberate, glamorous descent, a chosen fall from grace that has culminated in her most electrifying era yet.

The Melbourne-based artist, who began her career with dreamy alt-pop, has fully embraced a new mantra: Amplecti Chaos. Or, “to embrace the chaos.”

This transformation, hinted at with the dark sensuality of ‘FANTASY,’ has now reached its vibrant, brash, and utterly captivating apex with her new hyperpop anthem, ‘OB$ESSIVE.’

The track is a seismic shift from the shadowy tones of its predecessors into a world of blinding, self-generated spotlight.

Co-written with producer Nat J Sherwood, ‘OB$ESSIVE’ is a high-energy explosion of pulsing synths and infectious electro-energy.

Accordingly, it channels the chaotic spirit of Charli XCX and the unapologetic bravado of early Kesha, creating a sonic space that is as intoxicating as it is satirical. This is a manifesto for self-worship in the age of influencer culture.

Lyrically, Naccari pivots the obsession outward, turning the lens squarely on herself. The song celebrates the god-complex of ambition, the thrilling fixation on one’s own dreams and potential.

Additionally, she explains, it’s about waking up feeling like the “hottest version of yourself: powerful, untouchable, and unstoppable.”

This confidence radiates through every playful lyric and commanding vocal delivery, inviting listeners to tap into their own main character energy.

Moreover, the thematic excess is mirrored in the single’s lavish visuals.

Filmed in a Brighton mansion, the music video is a collision of old-money luxury and Y2K glamour, featuring Aussie Shore stars Catia Sinigaglia and Rihana Pearson.

Draped in fur coats from Unreal Fur and gold jewellery, the aesthetic is unapologetically “spoilt rich kid.” Perfectly capturing the track’s satirical take on fame and desire.

Straightaway,, ‘OB$ESSIVE’ is the logical, brilliant next step in Renee Naccari’s evolution.

Raised in a musical family and a performer since the age of twelve, she has shed any lingering innocence. Instead, trading it for power, control, and a potent, chaotic energy.

For the most part, this is a declaration that she is no longer hiding her chaos; she’s orchestrating it. The result is a compulsively listenable, high-octane anthem that proves self-obsession, in her hands, is a thrilling art form.