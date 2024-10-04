Review: Seafarers release their highly anticipated third studio album, Another State

Six-piece musical collaborators and chamber pop lords Seafarers have released their new album Another State, a project best listened to by the sea

This is one of those bands that exudes raw talent from every single facet of their being.

Guitars, drums, vocals, piano and everything in between is a flawless mix of melancholic pull, creating a sound that either lulls or deeply saddens the listener.

No matter what state of mind you are in when you listen to Seafarer’s, they are able to pull a tear out of the strongest of us.

With haunting vocals and a sound respective of seaside sadness, this is an album best listened to by or near the sea for all your main character moments.

The band is composed of some of London’s finest musicians, with a smooth mix of Scottish influence from frontman Matthew Herd, a prominent figure in the jazz world.

Paired with the ethereal vocals of Irish singer Lauren Kinsella, along with a crew of other exceptionally talented artists, Seafarers deliver a tear-jerking, heart-wrenching experience for your ears.

Another State is no exception to this rule, featuring tracks like ‘Bedwetters’ a soft indie rock fix with jazz undertones, the song throws us back into the chaos of early adulthood and what it truly means to find yourself.

Just when you think you might have it figured out, ‘Televangelists’ takes you down a different path, offering up a dose of existential dread focusing on religion and technology.

This winds us into the indie anthem ‘Another State’, an energetic build-up before boiling you back down with bedroom pop ‘Melissa’.

Driving us deeper into the abyss with ‘Everything I’d Do (To Get a Hold on You)’ before ‘Crashing Cars’ sends us completely and utterly spiralling.

The euphonic ‘Anyone Else’ and ‘Tiny Itch’ give us a more poetic experience, while ‘Tough Kids’ and ‘A Little Loss’ let the piano do the talking with a gut-punch bittersweet ending.

Whether you’ve lost your way or you’re starting to find it again, Seafarers are guiding the way through the mist with torch in hand.

Fans of jazz, chamber pop and indie rock/folk this is your new favourite band.

If you wanna hear more about Seafarers check out their website here, and Spotify here.

Also, be sure to give Another State a listen below.