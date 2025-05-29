The Rhodes V8 Pro Is More Than a Plugin 🎹✨

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

Today we’re diving into the Rhodes V8 Pro — the first official plugin from Rhodes themselves, and it’s more than just a digital take on their legendary electric piano 🔌🎶

Built on the latest Mark 8 model, this virtual instrument goes beyond what the hardware offers. It gives you the classic Rhodes sound you know and love, with an extra layer of digital flexibility that opens up a world of sonic possibilities 🛠️🎛️

The second you open it up, it feels like home. You get that familiar layout of preamp, EQ, drive, and volume controls. The drive knob is especially powerful — dial in everything from lush, buttery tones to crunchy, saturated textures. It’s got bite and beauty 💥🎹

One of our favourite features? The envelope knob. Crank it, tweak the gain and frequency, and boom — you’ve got a built-in wah effect. Map it to a pedal or controller for dynamic, expressive play. It’s intuitive, and it slaps 🔁🎛️👣

Explore the effects section and you’ll find phaser and vari-pan, both tempo-syncable — a brilliant move for producers who want to integrate this iconic tone into modern sessions. Timing matters and this plugin gets it ⏱️🌐

And if you like to go deep, there’s a whole Setup section that lets you fine-tune each key — from timbre and tuning to damper and level. It’s surgical, precise, and totally musical 🎯🔍

Jump over to the Detail page and you’ll find amp and mic modelling, including dynamic and condenser mic options. Having these tools built in is a massive win for studio heads who want flexibility without extra plugins 🧠🎙️

Best of all, if you’re based in Australia, you don’t have to shop offshore. The Rhodes V8 Pro and the entire plugin suite are available locally through Melodex — with AUD pricing and instant access 🇦🇺💳🙌

Ready to bring some classic electric soul into your DAW? This one’s for you.

🛒 Available now at Melodex

🎧 Plug in and play

🎹 The Rhodes legacy, reimagined