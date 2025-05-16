Rick and Morty Season 8: Portal Guns, Streaming Wars & Space Christians

The Citadel’s back, Netflix isn’t—and Jerry’s still the worst

The Smith family is back—and so is the chaos. Rick and Morty Season 8 blasts onto screens May 25, 2025, with interdimensional shenanigans, a broken portal gun, and the return of fan-favourite Space Beth.

This season swaps Netflix for Max in Australia (sorry, Netflix stans) and promises “crystalline corn farms,” Easter-themed cults, and Jerry trapped in a crystal (because of course).

The trailer teases Rick and Morty variants, a resurrected Citadel, and Summer rocking a Divergent-esque makeover.

Voice actors Ian Cardoni (Rick) and Harry Belden (Morty) return, solidifying their takeover from ousted creator Justin Roiland.

Showrunner Dan Harmon calls Season 8 a “return to form”—complete with 10 weekly episodes of existential crises and laser fights.

Pro tip: Mark your calendars for July 27, when the finale, “Hot Rick,” drops. And yes, seasons 9-10 are already greenlit.

Wubba lubba dub dub!