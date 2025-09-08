Rick Davies, Supertramp frontman and co-founder, dies aged 81

Rick Davies, co-founder, keyboardist and vocalist of prog-turned-pop giants Supertramp, has died aged 81.

Supertramp founder Rick Davies passed away on 5 September at his Long Island home after living with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

His death was confirmed by his bandmates in a statement shared on Sunday (September 7), who remembered him for his “warmth, resilience, and devotion to his wife Sue”.

Davies founded Supertramp in 1969, steering the group from their early prog explorations into a singular blend of art-rock and pop that defined the late ’70s.

His soulful vocals, often paired with Roger Hodgson’s higher register, powered the band’s biggest hits, including “Breakfast in America”, “Give a Little Bit” and “Take The Long Way Home”.

Known for his distinctive touch on the Wurlitzer electric piano, Davies helped shape a sound that blended complexity with accessibility, making Supertramp one of the defining acts of the era. Their 1979 album Breakfast in America went on to sell more than 20 million copies worldwide and remains their commercial peak.

In a tribute posted to the band’s Facebook page, Supertramp hailed Davies as “the voice and pianist behind Supertramp’s most iconic songs, leaving an indelible mark on rock music history”.

They added: “Rick’s music and legacy continue to inspire many and bears testament to the fact that great songs never die, they live on.”

Davies vs Hodgson: Creative Tensions

Though Rick Davies and Roger Hodgson’s partnership produced some of Supertramp’s most enduring songs, the two frontmen were rarely aligned outside the studio.

Hodgson’s soaring, idealistic style (“The Logical Song”, “Give a Little Bit”) often contrasted sharply with Davies’ earthier, blues-driven approach (“Bloody Well Right”, “Goodbye Stranger”). The balance worked brilliantly on record, but their personal rapport never matched the musical chemistry.

By 1983, Hodgson left Supertramp to pursue a solo career and a quieter life in California. He later claimed Davies had agreed not to perform his songs without him, a promise Hodgson believed was broken when Supertramp continued touring the hits. Davies, meanwhile, chose to press on with the band under his leadership, creating a rift that never fully healed.

Rick Davies: A brief career timeline