Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their third child

The couple’s pink-themed announcement confirms the daughter they hoped for, joining their two sons.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have unveiled their newest creation, and it’s a girl.

The power couple welcomed their third child, Rocki Irish Mayers, on September 13, 2025, announcing the joyful news with an intimate Instagram post on September 24.

The singer and beauty mogul, 37, shared a poignant black-and-white photograph cradling her newborn daughter, who was swaddled in a pink blanket. In a second image, a pair of delicate pink boxing gloves with ribbon ties hinted at the baby’s name and fighting spirit.

The announcement, captioned simply with the baby’s name and a ribbon emoji, sent waves of celebration through their fanbase.

This new addition continues the couple’s tradition of ‘R’ names for their children, joining big brothers RZA, 3, and Riot Rose, 2.

The pregnancy was first revealed in a characteristically glamorous fashion at the 2025 Met Gala, where Rihanna’s custom Marc Jacobs ensemble put her bump on full display.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

At the event, A$AP Rocky expressed their shared excitement, stating, “It feels amazing… I’m glad everybody’s happy for us, ’cause we definitely happy.”

The birth of Rocki marks a new chapter for the family, which Rihanna has previously described as her greatest joy.

She once mused that motherhood is “legendary,” noting, “You really don’t remember life before.”