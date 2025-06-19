Ringo Starr backs son Zak Starkey after The Who fire him (again)

“I’ve never liked the way that little man runs that band”

Zak Starkey has been booted from The Who – again – and this time, his famous dad isn’t staying quiet about it.

Starkey, who’s been drumming for the band on and off since 1996, was reportedly fired (for the second time) after a fallout over a Royal Albert Hall performance. He says he was even asked to pretend he quit voluntarily. Yikes.

Apparently Ringo Starr, is not exactly thrilled about how things went down. According to Zak, the Beatles legend had this to say about the situation: “I’ve never liked the way that little man [Daltrey] runs that band.”

Zak told Rolling Stone he’s “very proud” of his dad for backing him — and honestly, fair enough.

No word yet on what’s next for Starkey or The Who’s so-called farewell tour, but the family drama’s already stolen the spotlight.