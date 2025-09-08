The innovative quartet Rising Bliss has unveiled a stunning live performance of their track, ‘Don’t Freak Out,’ captured exclusively for our Live from Happy series.

Conceived in a bedroom during the pandemic lockdown, the project is the brainchild of Luke Saunders, whose angular songwriting and ethereal vocals are brought to life by longtime collaborator Jason Styles (Eagle Eye Jones).

The performance showcases their signature blend of art rock and experimental sound design, glued together by renowned producer Jack Garzonio’s lush atmospheric mixes.

Adding in ethereal textures, Lauren Olofsson elevates the band’s sound that extra level with her intimate cello.

Having supported major acts on iconic Australian stages, the group now turns its gaze to the underground, offering a profound and intimate sonic experience for the discerning listener.

Their music, described as “little labyrinths of the heart,” continues to carve a unique and dedicated following.

Massive thanks to Pig Hog Cables, Seeker, and Gordon Smith Guitars for making this possible.



Don’t forget to keep up with Rising Bliss!