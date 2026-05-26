Rivers Cuomo leaks 15 random covers including Billie Jean and Creep

Stripped-down Rivers reminds us of his real voice.

Rivers Cuomo just spilled his musical diary across the internet.

The Weezer frontman uploaded 15 raw, lo-fi acoustic covers to YouTube under the cryptic banner “randum cuverz,” and fans aren’t sure if it was an accident or a gift.

The tracklist reads like a bizarre dorm room mixtape: Michael Jackson, Sam Hunt, Radiohead’s ‘Creep,’ Outkast’s ‘Hey Ya,’ Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene,’ Metallica, Whitney Houston, and even Green Day.

Some recordings are from 2018 or 2019; others date back over 20 years, including a haunting ‘Without You’ that echoes Pinkerton’s ‘Butterfly.’

Redditors speculate Cuomo may have been privately archiving Dropbox demos and accidentally hit publish. But a day later, the videos remain live.

Accident or not, the stripped-down gems remind listeners that beneath Weezer’s endless gimmicks lives a genuinely beautiful voice.

No marketing, no polish, just Rivers, a guitar, and two decades of quiet covers finally seeing daylight.