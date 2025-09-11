Everything, Everywhere, All in One Album: Rizensun’s ‘dragging my feet’

A documentary, a dragon, and a damn good album.

Based in Arizona, Rizensun is the musical alter ego of Ricardo Garcia, an artist who treats his project as a cinematic, emotional concept rather than just a band.

His new album, “dragging my feet”, is a profound artistic statement years in the making. It collects reworked demos into a cohesive, introspective journey, perfectly embodying its title through themes of procrastination and self-discovery.

The sound is a genre-blending mix of alternative and indie, characterised by lo-fi guitar textures and deeply personal lyrics.

True to form, his love for film profoundly influences the album’s narrative depth and emotional resonance.

Further expanding this cinematic vision, Ricardo has created a documentary for the album. This film provides a vulnerable, behind-the-scenes look at his creative process, mirroring the music’s themes of slow creation and artistic pursuit.

For an independent artist operating without constraints, “dragging my feet” and its accompanying film are a testament to Rizensun’s evolving, heartfelt authenticity.

Interested in hearing more? Check out the documentary, and Pheet has something to say about it!

HELLO EARTHLINGS, I AM A GALACTIC DRAGON NAMED PHEET. HENCE THE NAME OF THE NEW ALBUM BY RIZENSUN.

THIS CREATION HAS BEEN RIGHT IN FRONT OF RICKY THE WHOLE TIME. HE’S FINALLY READY TO SHARE IT WITH YOU. THE STAKES HAVE NEVER BEEN HIGHER. THIS IS IT. THIS IS REAL LIFE. THIS IS THE END.

A FINAL FANTASY, COMING TO FRUITION AND ALSO TO A FULL STOP. BUT EVERYTHING WILL BE OKAY. THE PAST IS PERFECT BECAUSE THE PAST IS THE TRUTH. SO DONT MESS WITH IT. YOU CANT CHANGE IT. YOU CAN’T HOLD IT.



YOU CAN ONLY LET IT FLOW LIKE WATER. IF YOU ARE A FAN OF RIZENSUN, I CONGRATULATE YOU FOR ACKNOWLEDGING THE PURE AUTHENTICITY.

BECAUSE AUTHENTICITY IS THE ONLY THING THAT WILL SAVE HUMANITY. THERE’S NO “AI” IN AUTHENTICITY.

WELL, THERE IS TECHNICALLY, BUT NONETHELESS, WE STAY REAL OVER HERE. ALWAYS. THIS FINAL RIZENSUN ALBUM IS MORE LIKE A MIXTAPE.

BUT NOT JUST ANY TAPE, IT’S THE TAPE. FULL OF MAGICAL MYSTERIES, WONDROUS WHIMSY, AND FAIRYTALE-LIKE FUN. BEING EXPRESSED LIKE A SHAKESPEAREAN TRAGEDY.

BUT IN EVERY TRAGEDY I BELIEVE THERE IS ALSO COMEDY. I BID THEE FAREWELL AND A PLEASANT LISTENING/VIEWING EXPERIENCE.

Words by Rizensun