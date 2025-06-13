How an 18-year-old Samoan-Māori artist is rewriting the rules of the game—one electrifying track at a time.

At just 18, RNZŌ (pronounced “Renzo”) isn’t just the youngest artist on Laneway Festival 2025’s lineup—he’s a cultural force.

Born in Hamilton, raised in Kawerau, and proudly repping his Samoan-Māori roots, this prodigy has skyrocketed from TikTok teasers to international stages in under a year.

His debut single “Taniwharau” (August 2024) became an instant anthem, blending hip-hop with UK garage and resonating from Aotearoa to the global diaspora .

February 2025 marked the release of his debut album RNZŌ SZN, a nine-track manifesto of ambition and authenticity.

Tracks like “Atlaniz” capture the raw grind of “two broke Polynesian boys” chasing greatness, while collaborations with heavyweights like Haz Beats (“Veteran Freestyle”) prove his lyrical prowess.

The album’s success catapulted him onto stages like Boiler Room Aotearoa and Others Way 2025, with a nomination for Best Hip Hop Artist at the 2025 Aotearoa Music Awards.

As the youngest member of the collective ZIPS, he’s toured Australia with mentors Church & AP and Deadforest, while his upcoming showcase at BIGSOUND 2025 in Queensland signals global ambitions.

His sound—”unapologetically me,” as he calls it—fuses ancestral pride with Gen-Z swagger, a formula that’s earned him a devout following and industry acclaim.

With a Pacific Music Awards nomination on the horizon and RNZŌ SZN still fresh, 2025 is undeniably his season.

As he told Rolling Stone AU/NZ: “I’m here to put my people on the map.” And with a relentless work ethic and a vision beyond his years, RNZŌ is rewriting the future of hip-hop.

Huge thanks to Almighty & Pig Hog Cables for making this session possible!

You’ll wanna keep up with RNZŌ, he’s just getting started. 🎤