Judas Priest’s Rob Halford marries partner, calls U.S. “Incredibly Homophobic”

The rock icon reveals the frustrating disclaimer he still hears from some segments of his audience.

In a candid new interview, heavy metal icon Rob Halford has declared the United States “still incredibly homophobic.”

The Judas Priest frontman, a trailblazer in the genre, shared his powerful perspective on the “Queer The Music” podcast with host Jake Shears.

While acknowledging progress since he publicly came out on MTV in 1998, the 74-year-old emphasised that prejudice persists, often surfacing in backhanded compliments from fans who feel the need to clarify, “I love Judas Priest, but I’m not gay.”

Amidst this sobering assessment, Halford also revealed a profound personal joy: he married his longtime partner, Thomas, last year.

He contrasted the lingering public homophobia with the accepting atmosphere at his band’s concerts, where he believes fans come together with “complete acceptance in their heart” for the music.

Reflecting on his own unplanned coming out, which he described as a “pure stream of consciousness,” Halford recalled the initial fear followed by liberation.

Despite the ongoing challenges, his legacy stands as a powerful testament to living authentically in the face of adversity.