Robbie Williams Reveals He Got ‘A 17th Century Pirate Disease’

Someone get this man an orange – stat!

Robbie Williams has joked about his recent scurvy diagnosis, calling it a “17th-century pirate disease.”

The singer revealed he developed the rare condition after taking an appetite suppressant, which led to him “stopping eating” and missing out on vital nutrients.

Though easily treatable, scurvy left him feeling exhausted—proof even pop icons aren’t immune to old-school ailments.

Ever the cheeky monkey, Williams also opened up about body dysmorphia, admitting that when people expressed concern over his weight, he took it as a twisted compliment.

Meanwhile, the star’s playful side shines as he gears up to tour alongside Oasis’ reunion—dubbing their comeback “nostalgia on steroids.”

Between pirate woes and monkey business, Robbie’s never dull!