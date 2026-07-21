Robbie Williams shuts down this year’s weirdest World Cup rumour

Probably not the most ideal takeaway from the closing ceremony.

When an artist takes the stage at a major sporting event, it’s usually for the purpose of enhancing their current grip on the cultural sphere or to remind people that they still exist after years of former glory.

The FIFA World Cup Final featured performances from the likes of Madonna, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, The Muppets, and even IShowSpeed.

Instead of being fondly remembered for his performance of ‘Desire’ alongside Nicole Scherzinger and Laura Pausini, Robbie Williams was remembered for something far more bizarre:

Dropping cocaine during the World Cup?

The rumour erupted across social media after footage from the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony appeared to show a small white object dropping from the singer’s mouth onto his microphone.

Live on air, in front of the world, Williams haphazardly scooped the piece off the mic and proceeded to rub the bright white spot onto his hair accidentally.

Within hours, clips had racked up millions of views, with users wildly speculating that Williams had accidentally dropped cocaine on live television.

Given the star’s well-documented history of drug and alcohol abuse and his subsequent 25 years of sobriety, it was quite a harsh and ridiculous seven seconds of World Cup history to froth over.

As it turns out, the white substance was not cocaine.

It was a breath mint.

Robbie Williams jokingly addressed the odd scandal over Instagram, tricking the unaware with a mock apology.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams)

“I was deeply unprofessional, and people are worried about me, but it’s okay ‘cause I have several more.”

Immediately after saying this, the biopic monkey opened his mouth to reveal the mint culprits.

While the ceremony was designed to close out a historic moment in football, it’s safe to say nobody expected that the cherry on top would be a breath mint.