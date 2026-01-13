Did you catch Robert Pattinson’s secret role in Marty Supreme?

SCHWEP!

The whispers are true: a phantom performance hides within Josh Safdie’s buzzing ping-pong drama Marty Supreme.

In a London talk, Safdie revealed the film’s unseen umpire, commentating over the tense clatter of the British Open semifinals, is none other than Robert Pattinson.

The director enlisted his Good Time star as a clandestine vocal cameo, a hidden Easter egg for sharp-eared fans.

This sly collaboration casts new light on Pattinson’s recent polygraph test, where a “deceptive” answer about working with the Safdies again now seems a playful cover-up.

While audiences await their on-screen reunion in Dune: Part Three, this secret serve proves their creative volley never stopped.