Robert Pattinson quietly prepares Music Release

Are we getting an Edward Cullen solo album?
Robert Pattinson is trading the batarang for a microphone.
The acclaimed actor, known for his roles in The Batman and upcoming Nolan epic The Odyssey, has quietly registered seven solo songs, signalling a potential new musical chapter.
Tracks including ‘Bent Out That Midnight Day’, ‘Best Friend’, and ‘Fascinate’ have been listed with the ASCAP, all co-written with musician Marcus Foster.
This collaboration is a full-circle moment, as Foster co-wrote Pattinson’s two prior songs, ‘Never Think’ and ‘Let Me Sign’, for the Twilight soundtrack over a decade ago.
While it remains unconfirmed whether this collection will form an album or an EP, the move marks a significant step back into music for the star.
This creative venture unfolds as Pattinson continues his cinematic dominance, with the Jennifer Lawrence-led Die My Love hitting theatres soon and Nolan’s The Odyssey on the horizon.