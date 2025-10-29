Robert Pattinson quietly prepares Music Release

Are we getting an Edward Cullen solo album?

Robert Pattinson is trading the batarang for a microphone.

The acclaimed actor, known for his roles in The Batman and upcoming Nolan epic The Odyssey, has quietly registered seven solo songs, signalling a potential new musical chapter.

Tracks including ‘Bent Out That Midnight Day’, ‘Best Friend’, and ‘Fascinate’ have been listed with the ASCAP, all co-written with musician Marcus Foster.

This collaboration is a full-circle moment, as Foster co-wrote Pattinson’s two prior songs, ‘Never Think’ and ‘Let Me Sign’, for the Twilight soundtrack over a decade ago.

While it remains unconfirmed whether this collection will form an album or an EP, the move marks a significant step back into music for the star.

This creative venture unfolds as Pattinson continues his cinematic dominance, with the Jennifer Lawrence-led Die My Love hitting theatres soon and Nolan’s The Odyssey on the horizon.