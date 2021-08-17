“Honestly, if I ever accepted, and I’m never going to get one, I would honestly cut off my own hands before I did that.”

Fans of The Cure know that frontman Robert Smith does not shy away from expressing an opinion and nonetheless, a newly unearthed interview of the artist revealing his distaste for the British Government has surfaced.

In a 2012 interview with Telerama.fr, Robert Smith addresses the Royal Family’s history of inherited privilege and what he would do if he was ever offered a knighthood. The answer? Let’s just say we won’t be seeing Smith partaking in any potential royal honours.

Smith’s views are pretty clear as he exclaims: “how dare they presume that they could give me an honour. I’m much better than them, they’ve never done anything, they’re fucking idiots“.

“Any kind of hereditary privilege, it’s just wrong” Smith goes on to say, declaring that “it’s not just anti-democracy, it’s just inherently wrong. What upsets me is that some people who I’ve actually admired down the years get offered a reward by the Royal Family, by the hereditary monarchy, and they take it, and they become Lord or Sir.”

Check out the full interview below: