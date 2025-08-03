We love Rod Stewart. We really do. But boomers be booming – and his latest concert tribute to Ozzy Osbourne proves it

Rod Stewart gave Ozzy Osbourne a heavenly AI send-off, complete with a selfie stick and some very curious cameos

During his August 1 show in Georgia, Stewart projected AI-generated images of the late Ozzy chilling in heaven with a bunch of deceased music icons.

We’re talking Tina Turner, Bob Marley, Freddie Mercury, Amy Winehouse, Prince – and XXXTentacion – smiling on clouds, arm-in-arm, with Ozzy holding a selfie stick like it’s 2013.

The tribute came during “Forever Young,” a song Rod’s been dedicating to Osbourne ever since his passing on July 22. Normally, it’s a straight-up slideshow. This time, it turned into a kind of AI fever dream—and yes, someone’s definitely got blurry iPhone footage from the back row, quietly weeping.

Rod even threw in a little PSA: at a previous show he said, “Very sad. A lot of those people died ’cause of drugs… I’m still here, though!”

Poignant? Bizarre? Both? Either way, boomers love AI – and Rod’s still doing it his way.