Rod Stewart stops show to use oxygen tank in Utah

Maybe it was just the Utah altitude.

From Angus Young to Dave Blunts, oxygen tanks have served as a quintessential tool for any performer who experiences the relentless kick to the lungs that comes from old age and relentless touring.

Now Rod Stewart joins the oxygen tank troupe after pausing a show in Utah to take a hit of that sweet O.

In a video provided by TMZ, Stewart can be seen white-knuckling a keyboard and other parts of the stage while kneeling over and struggling to sing Young Turks.

After some performative hip shakes and rhythmic grunts, the final instrumental section of the track plays out as stagehands emerge with the surprise guest appearance of an oxygen tank.

The appearance was met with supportive applause and cheers, with Stewart addressing the crowd directly.

“The show must go on. I nearly f—ing fainted there. Would you mind if I sit down for this one?”

Despite the icon’s ability to continue the show through to the end, fans were left quite concerned.

This is especially true given that it comes after several cancelled shows in May and June. On May 29 and 30, Stewart cancelled his Caesars Palace residency shows after needing vocal rest during a sinus infection.

Then, in June, the legendary star cancelled a show just hours before it was due to begin after dealing with a bout of laryngitis. This event in particular sparked a massive scandal among fans after he posted a video of himself two days later riding his private jet to Boston to watch Scotland play in the World Cup.

The touring life may be too much for the ‘Maggie May’ hitmaker these days, and thankfully he seems quite aware of it.

Earlier in May, the star went on record during a TalkSport segment, of all things, stating, “That’ll probably be it,” after he finishes the last One Last Time tour and a final UK tour in 2027.

Hopefully this string of health concerns isn’t too serious, and Rod Stewart can continue to ask fans if they think he’s sexy one more time.