The Rolling Stones call off 2026 U.K. and Europe tour

The Rolling Stones will not tour the U.K. and Europe in 2026, citing health and scheduling concerns.

The band’s long-awaited 2026 stadium tour has been called off, with Keith Richards unable to commit to the demanding schedule.

Meanwhile, a new album with producer Andrew Watt is reportedly near completion.

Sources confirm that the Rolling Stones will not embark on a 2026 U.K. and Europe stadium tour, after guitarist Keith Richards, who turns 82 this year, expressed that he could not commit to the rigors of a multi-week itinerary.

Although Richards appeared in strong form during a short Soho Sessions performance in New York last month, insiders say that a multi-country tour posed a different challenge, especially given his ongoing battle with arthritis.

The band had been planning to follow up with a European tour after finishing their most recent album, produced by 35-year-old Andrew Watt.

Watt, known for his work with artists such as Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, and Miley Cyrus, helped energise the group while completing Hackney Diamonds, their first full-length album of new material in 15 years.

Mick Jagger praised Watt’s enthusiasm and musicianship, noting the collaboration made a challenging project feel “fun and easy.”

Richards echoed the sentiment, calling Watt’s vitality “contagious” and a highlight of the recording process.

Touring has become increasingly selective for the band as they age.

Mick Jagger, 82, Ron Wood, 78, and Richards have scaled back itineraries in recent years, while longtime drummer Charlie Watts passed away in 2021 and was replaced by Steve Jordan.

The band’s most recent tour, the Hackney Diamonds North American run, spanned 20 dates across three months and showed that while the Rolling Stones remain formidable performers, the stamina required for a multi-country stadium tour is a different level entirely.

While fans will have to wait for the next European and U.K. tour, excitement is building around the new album and future performances.

The Rolling Stones have promised to return when the timing is right, and with Watt’s influence, the next chapter of their storied career looks revitalised.