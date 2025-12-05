Rosalía gears up for Global Tour

Rosalía is taking her monumental orchestral album LUX on a global arena tour next year.

One month after releasing LUX, Rosalía is set to headline arenas across Europe, North America, and South America.

Fans can expect her most ambitious live production yet.

Rosalía’s ascent from flamenco prodigy to global pop architect has been extraordinary.

‘Los Ángeles’ and ‘El Mal Querer’ redefined tradition and fractured genre boundaries, while ‘MOTOMAMI’ cemented her reputation as a fearless experimentalist.

Each album has been a distinct world, but LUX opens a cathedral of sound, its orchestral pop swelling with emotion, sung in thirteen languages, and arranged across four sweeping movements.

Critics and fans alike have praised it as a masterclass in marrying technical brilliance with raw feeling.

Rosalía has never been an artist who steps back from risk.

This tour feels engineered to push her vision even further, widening the space where pop, opera, and ritual can coexist.

Details of the live shows remain under wraps, including potential orchestral arrangements or opening acts.

But Rosalía’s reputation for visionary stagecraft suggests audiences will witness performances that stretch the boundaries of pop spectacle.

Her commitment to narrative, visual artistry, and musical experimentation promises that LUX will not just be heard but experienced.

Tickets for Rosalía’s LUX tour are expected to sell quickly as fans across the globe prepare for a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle. More information here.