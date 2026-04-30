Rosalía 2026 Lux tour setlist and set times

Rosalía doesn’t follow genre, she bends it to her will.

The Spanish singer and producer has built a sound that pulls from flamenco, reggaetón, pop and experimental electronic, fusing tradition with forward-thinking production in a way that feels both disruptive and completely natural.

Since the breakthrough of El Mal Querer and the global dominance of Motomami, Rosalía has established herself as one of the most innovative artists in modern pop.

Her music moves between stripped-back vocal moments and bass-heavy chaos, pairing intricate storytelling with bold, genre-blurring soundscapes.

On stage, that duality becomes a full sensory experience.

Rosalía’s performances are tightly choreographed yet unpredictable, balancing precision with spontaneity as she shifts from intimate ballads to high-energy bangers.

It’s sleek, confrontational and endlessly dynamic, a live show that refuses to sit still.

Setlist

Act I

Sexo, violencia y llantas

Reliquia

Porcelana

Divinize

Mio Cristo piange diamanti

Act II

Berghain

SAOKO

LA FAMA

LA COMBI VERSACE

De madrugá

Act III

El redentor

Can’t Take My Eyes Off You

Confesionario

La perla

Sauvignon blanc

La yugular

Intermezzo

Dios es un stalker

La rumba del perdón

CUUUUuuuuuute

Act IV

BIZCOCHITO

DESPECHÁ

Focu ’ranni

Encore

Magnolias

Set Times

Doors: 6:30PM

Rosalía: 8:45 PM

End: 10:40 PM

May 1 – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

May 5, 6 – The O2, London, United Kingdom

June 4, 6 – Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

June 8 – Kia Center, Orlando, FL

June 11 – TD Garden, Boston, MA

June 13 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

June 16,17 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Rosalía will continue touring throughout The United States, and then will have a series of shows throughout South America.

Head to her website for full tour details.