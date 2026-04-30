Rosalía 2026 Lux tour setlist and set times

Rosalía doesn’t follow genre, she bends it to her will.
The Spanish singer and producer has built a sound that pulls from flamenco, reggaetón, pop and experimental electronic, fusing tradition with forward-thinking production in a way that feels both disruptive and completely natural.
Since the breakthrough of El Mal Querer and the global dominance of Motomami, Rosalía has established herself as one of the most innovative artists in modern pop.
Her music moves between stripped-back vocal moments and bass-heavy chaos, pairing intricate storytelling with bold, genre-blurring soundscapes.
On stage, that duality becomes a full sensory experience.
Rosalía’s performances are tightly choreographed yet unpredictable, balancing precision with spontaneity as she shifts from intimate ballads to high-energy bangers.
It’s sleek, confrontational and endlessly dynamic, a live show that refuses to sit still.
Setlist
Act I
Sexo, violencia y llantas
Reliquia
Porcelana
Divinize
Mio Cristo piange diamanti
Act II
Berghain
SAOKO
LA FAMA
LA COMBI VERSACE
De madrugá
Act III
El redentor
Can’t Take My Eyes Off You
Confesionario
La perla
Sauvignon blanc
La yugular
Intermezzo
Dios es un stalker
La rumba del perdón
CUUUUuuuuuute
Act IV
BIZCOCHITO
DESPECHÁ
Focu ’ranni
Encore
Magnolias
Set Times
Doors: 6:30PM
Rosalía: 8:45 PM
End: 10:40 PM
May 1 – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
May 5, 6 – The O2, London, United Kingdom
June 4, 6 – Kaseya Center, Miami, FL
June 8 – Kia Center, Orlando, FL
June 11 – TD Garden, Boston, MA
June 13 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada
June 16,17 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
Rosalía will continue touring throughout The United States, and then will have a series of shows throughout South America.
Head to her website for full tour details.