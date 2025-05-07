Royel Otis Just Debuted a Dreamy New Single ‘Moody’

Royel Otis gear up for a massive US takeover with sold out LA shows

Sydney indie-pop duo Royel Otis are riding a massive wave of momentum, and they just gave LA a sneak peek of their next move.

The pair debuted their lush new single, ‘Moody,’ during two sold-out nights at the legendary Troubadour, treating fans—and a few famous faces—to an early listen ahead of its official release on tomorrow.

Celeb-spotters in the crowd on night two included Benny Blanco, Maude Apatow, and Lukas Gage, all grooving along as Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic delivered the emotive, melody-drenched track.

The shows marked another milestone in the duo’s rapid rise, following the success of their 2024 debut album, PRATTS & PAIN.

That record propelled them from Aussie underground darlings to global contenders, landing them a top 10 chart spot, a Billboard Hot 100 debut, and multiple ARIA Awards (including Best Group).

Now, with ‘Moody,’ they’re proving their knack for crafting effortlessly cool, emotionally charged indie-pop is sharper than ever.

Fresh off their LA triumph, Royel Otis are prepping for an even bigger stateside push.

Next up? A run of dates supporting Halsey on her North American tour this June, sharing stages with heavyweights like Evanescence, Alvvays, and The Warning.

After that, they’ll hit the road for their own Meet Me in the Car headline tour, with stops in NYC, Austin, Boston, and more, supported by DANCER and bby.

And festival season? Sorted.

The duo’s summer slate includes Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands, with more surprises likely in store.

True to form, Royel Otis are keeping their creative process loose—Maddell recently told Rolling Stone AU/NZ that writing songs is “like building a cake,” with no set recipe.

If ‘Moody’ is any indication, that approach is still yielding delicious results.

Stay tuned—this is only the beginning.

Listen to a sneak peek here.