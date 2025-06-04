RUDEROW’s ‘Geishas’ – Where Tradition Collides with Futuristic Sound

The Madrid-based producer blends darkwave, glitch-pop, and Asian electronica into a cinematic saga of identity and rebellion.

RUDEROW’s Geishas is a shapeshifting journey through dark atmospheres, vibrant energy, and hypnotic electronic soundscapes.

The 25-year-old electronic producer and artist based in Madrid, Spain, whose multicultural upbringing—born in Hong Kong and raised across South Africa, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Madrid—deeply influences his genre-fluid sound.

Starting with guitar at 11, RUDEROW fully immersed himself in production at 23, teaching himself Ableton Live while drawing inspiration from drum and bass, breakcore, ambient, synthpop, and beyond.

A cinematic concept album, Geishas traces the journey of a young woman training to become a geisha, weaving themes of identity and rebellion through darkwave atmospheres, glitchy pop, and Asian-inflected electronica.

The album opens with ‘Atarashi Hajimari,’ a cinematic and shadowy introduction, setting the tone for an immersive experience.

Contrast arrives quickly with ‘Maiko’s Break,’ a lighter, groovy track driven by colourful guitar strumming and infectious energy.

The robotic textures and watery echoes of ‘Welcome to the Okiya’ give way to the dancefloor-ready pulse of ‘Geishas!!!’ and ‘Imma Jodai,’ where pop sensibilities meet house music flair.

Meanwhile, ‘Nishikigoi in the Deep End’ and ‘Shikomi’ weave playful, angelic vocals with distorted Asian-language singing, weaving through strong traditional Asian influences from RUDEROW’s upbringing while keeping things experimental.

‘Sakura’ slinks in with sultry guitar work, oozing mystery and seduction, while ‘Wandering Spirits’ plunges back into darkness with whispered echoes.

The pace slows for ‘Shrine’ and ‘Tormented Angel,’ both cinematic and brooding, before ‘Wabi Sabi’ closes the album on a reflective note—building with steady percussion and swelling energy before dissolving into the ether.

Geishas thrives on its contrasts, balancing shadow and light, tradition and modernity, making it a compelling listen from start to finish.

Originally planned as an EP, the project expanded over nine months into RUDEROW’s most narrative work yet.

His music, shaped by artists like Burial and Aphex Twin, prioritises immersive world building, blending live instrumentation, glitchy samples, AI textures, and polyrhythms to craft emotionally rich sonic landscapes.

RUDEROW crafts a world that’s as enigmatic as it is electrifying. Listen to the full album below.