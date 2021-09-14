Rudy Giuliani “drunkenly” impersonates the Queen at 9/11 commemoration

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani makes bizarre speech at the 9/11 commemoration dinner recounting his offer of night hood from the Queen.

Former NYC mayor and ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was addressing the crowd at the event when things took a bizarre turn.

Giuliani (appearing to have had a little too much to drink) went on a 2-minute scathing rant criticizing everything from America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, the US/China relationship, and disgraced Royal Prince Andrew.

The annual 9/11 commemoration dinner marked a solemn date this year, being the twentieth anniversary of the horrific terror attacks that shook New York City in 2001.

However, the event, which takes place at the Cipriani restaurant in Manhattan, quickly became memorable for all the wrong reasons.

🚨 | NEW: A 'Drunk' Rudy Giuliani imitated the Queen, denied hanging out with Prince Andrew and 'young girls', and called a top US general an 'ass***e' in an unhinged rant during a 9/11 commemoration dinner Via @Ground_app — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) September 12, 2021

Most notable was Giuliani’s impression of Her Majesty as he recounted his offer of a knighthood for his role as NYC Mayor during the aftermath of the attacks.

In his best attempt at a British accent, Giuliani said, “You did a wonderful job on September 11 and therefore I’m making you an honorary knight, commander of the royal something or other.”

Giuliani also went on to criticize General Mark Milley over his role in the US withdrawal from Afghanistan saying:

“I wanted to grab his stars and shove it down his throat, and say, ‘It’s 400 miles from China, a******.’

“China is going to be our enemy for the next 40 years. You have an airbase 400 miles from them, and you’re giving it up, idiot? What the hell is wrong with you? Who pays you? Christ! That is crazy.”

Whilst Giuliani won’t be winning any awards for voice acting anytime soon he did make his acting debut in the Borat sequel last year.

Unsurprisingly, in 2020 Giuliani was unknowingly involved in the filming of Borat 2 and was caught on camera in a compromising position with Cohen’s co-star Maria Bakalova.

Giuliani went on the call the police following the run-in with Cohen.

Watch the full speech below.