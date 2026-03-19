Ruel doubles down with sophomore album sequel ‘Kicking & Screaming’ out this June

The wait is over.

Ruel is turning heartbreak into high art.

The Australian pop sensation has announced Kicking & Screaming, the second part of his 2025 sophomore album Kicking My Feet, due for release on June 12.

To celebrate the announcement, he has finally unleashed ‘Don’t Say That,’ the fan-demanded track first teased as the closing outro on part one.

The song is a bittersweet breakup anthem that blends the emotional weight of a Freddie Mercury ballad with the infectious energy of a Gracie Abrams pop hit.

Co-written with Joel Little and Sean Douglas, the track captures the painful moment of watching a relationship slip away, all set to an unexpectedly upbeat tempo.

The accompanying music video, directed by Jackie! Zhou, finds Ruel emotionally stranded in a subway station as the world moves busily around him.

The 10-track record, featuring collaborations with heavyweights like Julian Bunetta, Kenny Beats, and Dan Wilson, promises to expand the reflective world of Kicking My Feet.