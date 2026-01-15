RuneScape’s 25-year history gets pressed to Vinyl

Yes, it includes Sea Shanty 2.

For generations of adventurers, the journey through Gielinor has always had a soundtrack.

As RuneScape marks its monumental 25th anniversary in 2026, that sprawling musical history is being pressed into a definitive tribute: the RuneScape: 25 Years 5LP vinyl box set.

This collection chronicles the sonic evolution of a world, from the humble, iconic MIDI melodies of 2001’s browser-based beginnings to the sweeping orchestral scores of its modern era.

Curated from a library holding the Guinness World Record for most original video game music, the 50-track anthology is a nostalgia-fueled odyssey.

It features everything from the comforting chiptune of ‘Newbie Melony’ and the viral seafaring charm of ‘Sea Shanty 2’ to epic boss themes, all mastered for vinyl.

The set, housed in a metallic black collector’s box with gold foiling, includes original artwork from community artist Enkoro, depicting legendary monsters and ancient maps.

The vinyl release is the opening act for “RS25,” Jagex’s year-long anniversary initiative backed by its largest-ever annual investment.

The celebration promises a future-focused reset, including the removal of microtransactions from RuneScape 3, ambitious new content for Old School RuneScape, and major live events like a doubled-capacity RuneFest and the franchise’s first major US competition.

It’s a statement that after a quarter-century, the next great adventure is just beginning.

Check it out here.