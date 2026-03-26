RuPaul teams up with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Nicole Richie for new film

If you thought the runway was dramatic, wait until it’s moving at full speed.

RuPaul is stepping out of the werkroom and onto the rails in Stop! That! Train!, an action-comedy that leans into spectacle without losing its sense of fun.

With a cast that blends drag performers and familiar Hollywood faces, the film is shaping up to be as stylish as it is ambitious.

At the centre is RuPaul as President Gagwell, overseeing a high-speed journey aboard the Glamazonian Express–a train that promises luxury, glamour, and, inevitably, trouble.

When a “Stormganza” hits, the journey quickly shifts from indulgent to urgent, forcing passengers and crew to work together to keep things on track.

Leading that effort are two train stewardesses played by Drag Race alumni Ginger Minj and Jujubee, bringing both humour and heart to the centre of the story.

They’re joined by a mix of drag talent and iconic names, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicole Richie and Raven-Symoné, rounding out a cast that reflects the film’s broad appeal.

Behind the camera, Adam Shankman directs, bringing experience from across musicals and mainstream comedies.

He’s joined by producers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, the team behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, which helps anchor the project in a world that already has a strong and loyal audience.

Set to arrive in cinemas this June, Stop! That! Train! looks ready to deliver a fast-paced, crowd-pleasing ride that brings drag further into the mainstream spotlight.