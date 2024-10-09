Sabreen’s ‘Countryman’ Unveils the Heartbreaking History of New Zealand’s Forgotten Immigrants

Sabreen’s mission is clear: to shine a light on the humanity of immigrants in a country that has too often turned a blind eye.

Sabreen, the 21-year-old Auckland-raised artist, delivers a poignant gut-punch with her latest single, ‘Countryman,’ a folk-pop tale that cuts to the heart of New Zealand‘s often overlooked immigrant history.

Drawing on the tragic true story of Joe Kum Yung, a Chinese gold miner brutally gunned down by a white supremacist in 1905 Wellington, Sabreen humanises the man behind the history books in a way that resonates with raw empathy and cultural reckoning.

With acoustic guitars leading the way, and a blend of folk-pop vocals drifting softly through the mix, ‘Countryman’ echoes with an emotional depth far beyond Sabreen’s years.

The track slowly unfurls with gentle harmonies and added layers of strings, electric guitar, and reverb-drenched percussion, all co-produced by Nate Selway.

These atmospheric touches create a haunting soundscape that sweeps you into the story, one of heartbreak and injustice, wrapped in a cinematic folk narrative.

The chorus is a full-bodied affair that lifts the listener, pushing them deeper into the narrative. As Sabreen’s vocals rise with vulnerability and grace, she pulls you into the tragedy, refusing to let you look away.

It’s a song that could easily soundtrack a sweeping New Zealand drama, one full of lush landscapes and complex histories.

Lyrically, Sabreen isn’t afraid to take on New Zealand’s darker past. ‘Countryman’ holds a mirror to colonialism, racism, and the immigrant experience—a nod to the stories of Asian New Zealanders that have long been silenced.

Her connection to this history is personal too. She speaks of the inspiration she found not only in Joe Kum Yung’s life but in the story of her own Bangladeshi parents.

Sabreen’s mission is clear: to shine a light on the humanity of immigrants in a country that has too often turned a blind eye.

With support from NZ On Air and collaborations with Wellington Chinese historian Lynette Shum, Sabreen’s meticulous attention to detail brings depth to both the song and its accompanying music video.

Shot at Auckland’s Howick Historical Village — a site rooted in European settler history but reflective of New Zealand’s broader migrant waves from China, India, and the Pacific Islands — the video seamlessly weaves past and present, giving Joe Kum Yung’s story the respect and emotional weight it deserves.

Sabreen is no stranger to critical acclaim, having already made waves with her EP room service and the radio hits ‘Still Love You’ and ‘Victory.’ With ‘Countryman,’ she firmly establishes herself as an artist unafraid to confront the big issues, weaving her personal identity as a proud Bangladeshi Muslim into her music in a way that feels both timely and timeless.

Her second EP is on the horizon, and if ‘Countryman’ is anything to go by, Sabreen is set to carve out a unique and powerful space in the New Zealand music scene.

A future star, telling stories that matter. Listen to ‘Countryman’ below.