Sabrina Carpenter unveils alternate ‘Man’s Best Friend’ album art following backlash

When God approves your album art but Dunkin’ fuels your hustle.

Pop’s reigning provocateur Sabrina Carpenter is turning controversy into celestial clout.

After backlash erupted over the original cover of her upcoming album Man’s Best Friend—which featured her on hands and knees, gripping a suited man’s leg while he held her hair—the singer unveiled a black-and-white alternate version she cheekily dubbed “approved by God”.

Critics called the original artwork “anti-feminist” and overly sexualised, while defenders, including Carly Simon, dismissed the outrage as puritanical: “She’s not doing anything outrageous… There have been far flashier covers”.

Carpenter’s response? A sleek, poised redesign, signed for fans and framed as divinely sanctioned.

i signed some copies of Man’s Best Friend for you guys & here is a new alternate cover approved by God

available now on my website 🤍https://t.co/E7QJWhZsSb pic.twitter.com/Hl4xInhvnY — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) June 25, 2025

Amid the drama, she’s also serving up sweetness with Dunkin’, starring in their retro “Daydream Hotline” ad for the Strawberry Daydream Refresher—a creamy, fruity sip launching alongside ice cream-inspired frozen coffees.

From holy rebranding to pink-suit caffeination, Carpenter’s summer is anything but quiet.