Sabrina Carpenter may join Mamma Mia! 3 as a “Goddess” in Greek Isle Revival

The pop star could play a Streep-esque “goddess” in the long-awaited threequel—tour dates permitting

Move over, espresso—Sabrina Carpenter might be swapping her caffeine fix for a shot of ABBA glam.

The pop sensation is reportedly in talks to join Mamma Mia! 3, with producer Judy Craymer envisioning her as a “goddess or some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep”.

While details are scarce, Craymer confirmed the sequel is “on track,” promising a reunion of the original cast’s “amazing group of movie stars”.

Carpenter, a self-proclaimed ABBA fan who’s covered Mamma Mia! hits on tour, seems a natural fit. Amanda Seyfried (Sophie) has already endorsed the idea, joking she’d wear “old-age makeup” to play her mom if needed.

The film aims to capitalise on Gen Z’s love for the franchise, fuelled by TikTok trends and Carpenter’s star power.

But will her packed schedule allow it? With headlining slots at Lollapalooza and a fall tour, fans might need to pray to the Greek gods for this casting to align.