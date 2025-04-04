Sydney’s Indie Darlings Salarymen Drop Cinematic New Single

Indie-pop duo Salarymen deliver a soaring, emotional anthem about letting go and moving on

Sydney’s indie sweethearts, Salarymen, have returned with their latest single, Just Because You Can, a track that cements their status as one of Australia’s most exciting acts.

Set for release on April 4th, 2025, this atmospheric indie-pop gem is the first taste of their highly anticipated debut album.

From the opening bars, Just Because You Can pulls you into its cinematic world. Renee de la Motte’s vocals are the heart and soul of the track, effortlessly shifting from moody introspection to soaring triumphant highs.

Her delivery is enchanting, evoking the bittersweet relief of letting go of a toxic past. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of betrayal, regret, and ultimately, emancipation—a universal tale of breaking free from what no longer serves you.

The instrumentation is made up of captivating, dance-y, Yeah Yeah Yeahs-esque rhythms with the grandeur of Arcade Fire. The driving bassline and shimmering guitars create a lush, textured soundscape that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

It’s a track that nods to the indie-pop sensibilities of Julia Jacklin and Telenova while carving out a sound that’s distinctly Salarymen.

Just Because You Can’s ability to balance emotional depth with irresistible hooks is mesmerising; almost hypnotic. The chorus is an earworm, destined to echo in your mind long after the song ends.

It’s a testament to the duo’s songwriting prowess and their ability to craft music that resonates on both a personal and universal level.

The single will be accompanied by a visualiser directed by Denis Scholsem, paying homage to 60s cinema, the late David Lynch, and spaghetti westerns. This visual storytelling adds another layer to the track that further immerses listeners in Salarymen’s evocative universe.

2024 was a breakout year for Salarymen, with sold-out shows, international tours, festival slots and recording their debut album. Just Because You Can kicks off 2025 with the same momentum, proving Salarymen are a force to be reckoned with.

Produced by Antonia Gauci and mixed by Tony Buchen, Just Because You Can is a polished yet deeply emotional offering that showcases Salarymen’s growth as artists. It’s a song about liberation, resilience, and the courage to walk away—a message that feels both timely and timeless.

If this single is any indication, Salarymen’s debut album is poised to be one of the year’s most exciting releases.

For now, “Just Because You Can” is a dazzling introduction to the next chapter of their journey—one that promises to be as captivating as their rise so far.

Follow along with their journey and look out for upcoming tour dates here!