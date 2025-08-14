Eora indie darlings Salarymen drop dreamy new single ‘We Could Be Together’

Dreamy indie-pop heartbreak from Sydney’s Salarymen

Sydney-based indie duo Salarymen — the ethereal Renee de la Motte and multi-instrumentalist Thomas Eagleton — are back with the next chapter from their debut album Take It Or Leave It, out October 31.

Their new single, We Could Be Together, is a moody, alternative pop gem about love gone sideways, disillusionment, and the faint glimmer of hope that keeps us holding on.

Renee’s reverb-soaked vocals float over a thumping piano groove courtesy of The Lazy Eyes’ Harvey Geraghty, capturing the frustration of lowering your standards just to feel wanted. With vintage-inspired guitars, lush harmonies, and shimmering synths, the track channels the melancholic glamour of Clairo, Weyes Blood, and Men I Trust.

“Sometimes, people can become blinded by the illusion of connection ” says Renee. “The neverending disappointment from failed relationships starts to wear them down, and over time it erodes their sense of self-worth. They start to think any attention is better than nothing, which leads them down a vicious path. No one wants to see their loved ones settle for less, but who are you to tell them what’s right? They have to see it for themselves, or you get caught up in the middle.”

Having already supported Royel Otis, Ball Park Music, and San Cisco, sold out UK shows, and earned airplay on triple j, BBC6, and KEXP, Salarymen are cementing themselves as one of Sydney’s must-watch indie acts.

We Could Be Together is out Friday 15 August, with Take It Or Leave It landing 31 October.