Salt Tree announce new EP Adrift, dreamy new single ‘Paradise’, and a long-awaited Aussie tour

Salt Tree are back, and they’re taking us on a journey worth getting lost in.

Indie-folk duo Salt Tree have just announced their most personal release to date — a brand new EP titled Adrift, set to arrive October 24 via Nettwerk.

Alongside the news, they’ve dropped their latest single “Paradise”, a blissed-out, slow-burning ode to starting fresh in a place that feels like home — co-written in the snowy glow of Stockholm with producer Gustav Nyström.

Born from life on the road and recorded in a makeshift studio in Margaret River, Adrift is a tender six-track collection about floating between versions of yourself and finding calm in the unknown. “Each track explores a different kind of drifting,” the duo explains. “It’s about learning to trust that even when you’re unmoored, you’re still moving toward something real.”

With European shows all but done and dusted, Salt Tree are finally heading home for a headline run across Australia this October — kicking off in their hometown and hitting Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and more.

“Paradise” is streaming now. EP Adrift lands October 24. Tickets via salttreemusic.com.