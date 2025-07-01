Sam Nicholls’ ‘Double Dutch’: A Raw, Resonant Anthem for the Lost and Learning

The Newcastle indie artist turns growing pains into melodic gold, proof that confusion never sounded so compelling.

Sam Nicholls, the Melbourne-born, Newcastle-based indie artist, has steadily carved out a space for himself as a reflective and sonically adventurous voice in Australia’s grassroots music scene.

Since relocating in 2023, Nicholls has graduated from intimate bar gigs to festival stages like West Best Bloc Fest and support slots for acts like Bootleg Rascal, honing a sound that blends introspective lyricism with melodic rock and experimental flourishes reminiscent of Bon Iver and Wunderhorse.

His 2024 debut EP, What Luck!, showcased his self-produced knack for weaving raw emotion into polished arrangements, a balance he refines further in his July 2025 single, “Double Dutch.”

The track is a poignant meditation on the confusion of growing up, specifically, the frustration of navigating adulthood without a roadmap.

The title cleverly mirrors the song’s thematic core: the phrase “Double Dutch” evokes the dissonance between well-meaning advice and the reality of personal struggle.

Nicholls’ lyrics dissect this tension with a vulnerability that feels both intimate and universal, particularly for listeners who’ve faced similar battles to “act normal” while internally floundering.

His delivery, oscillating between weary resignation and quiet defiance, amplifies the song’s emotional weight.

The production nods to his cited influences—Bon Iver’s atmospheric experimentation and Wunderhorse’s gritty melody—but retains a distinctly Newcastle edge, grounded in the city’s thriving live scene.

‘Double Dutch’ is a testament to his growth as an artist who transforms personal catharsis into resonant art, and has cemented himself as one that promises even richer depths to come.

Nicholl’s tour begins July 4th, don’t miss it!