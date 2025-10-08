Saoirse Ronan to play Linda McCartney in Sam Mendes’ ambitious Beatles saga

Saoirse Ronan takes on the role of Linda McCartney in Sam Mendes’ ambitious Beatles biopic — a casting choice that could redefine how the band’s most intimate story is told.

Saoirse Ronan is stepping into one of pop culture’s most quietly powerful roles – Linda McCartney – in Sam Mendes’ upcoming four-part Beatles biopic.

The project, which will tell the band’s story from four distinct perspectives (one for each Beatle), is being hailed as one of the most ambitious musical film projects ever attempted.

Ronan, a four-time Oscar nominee known for her transformative performances in Brooklyn, Lady Bird and Little Women, brings serious emotional weight to the part.

As Linda, she’ll portray not just Paul McCartney’s partner but also his creative equal – the photographer, mother, and Wings keyboardist who helped him rebuild after the Beatles’ breakup.

It’s a role that demands both quiet resilience and rock’n’roll spirit – traits Ronan has made a career out of capturing.

Paul Mescal will star opposite her as McCartney, while Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, and Harris Dickinson round out the cast as Ringo Starr, George Harrison, and John Lennon respectively.

With Mendes at the helm and Sony backing the project, the series looks set to reshape how the Beatles’ mythology is told – and Ronan’s Linda might just be its emotional anchor.