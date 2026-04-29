Saros Review

Saros might be the studio’s most exhilarating work yet.

There’s a moment early in Saros where the screen becomes a wall of lasers, collapsing alien structures and swarming projectiles, and suddenly your brain switches into survival mode.

Fingers twitching across the controller, narrowly slipping through gaps that barely seem possible, every fight feels like controlled panic. Housemarque has always had a talent for transforming chaos into rhythm.

Set on the cursed planet of Carcosa, the game throws players into a spiralling sci-fi nightmare filled with scientists, soldiers and explorers slowly unraveling beneath the pull of a mysterious alien sun.

The atmosphere is soaked in dread, isolation and the creeping feeling that everyone involved is one bad day away from completely losing it.

The story unfolds gradually through recordings, encounters and fragmented conversations scattered across repeated runs, creating a constant sense of discovery.

Rahul Kohli’s performance as Arjun Devraj gives the whole experience an emotional anchor, carrying moments of quiet grief and exhausted determination through all the explosions and cosmic horror.

Combat remains the real star of the show. Every arena floods the screen with incoming fire, forcing you into this hypnotic flow state where movement becomes instinctive.

The new shield mechanic adds a huge amount of tension to every encounter, allowing Arjun to absorb certain projectiles and convert them into energy for devastating alternate attacks. Fights become a balancing act between defence, aggression and pure nerve.

Weapons feel incredible across the board, especially when paired with the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and haptics. Every gun carries weight, every ability crackles with energy, and every near-death escape lands with sweaty-palmed intensity.

One standout alt-fire launches miniature black holes that slowly consume enemies while the battlefield erupts around you like a collapsing star.

Boss fights rank among the game’s biggest highlights, escalating into absurdly spectacular bullet storms that demand total concentration.

The parry mechanic introduced later in the campaign adds another satisfying layer, rewarding precise timing with dramatic stuns and openings during combat.

Visually, Saros is pure sensory overload in the best possible way. Particle effects explode across the screen like futuristic fireworks displays, while the alien environments shift between haunting beauty and full-blown nightmare fuel.

Running at a silky smooth frame rate on PS5, the whole thing feels razor sharp from start to finish.

Saros captures that rare feeling of a blockbuster game made with genuine personality.

Weird, intense and constantly thrilling, it’s the kind of sci-fi experience that grabs hold of your attention and refuses to let go.